The law for the Tramuntana Mountains, which has been drafted by the Council of Mallorca, could open the way to more restrictions on traffic like those for the Formentor peninsula during the summer.
More traffic restrictions could be introduced in the Tramuntana
Sustainable mobility plan for the mountains
Also in News
- New "Nomad visa" to be launched on January 1, new life in Spain awaits
- Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló in Turin with their baby boy
- Get the Mallorca Beach App!
- End of the road in sight for British driving licence saga in Spain
- New owner of "Night Manager" estate in Pollensa asks permission to carry out improvements
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.