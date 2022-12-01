Under the proposed law for the Tramuntana Mountains' cultural landscape, graffiti will be punishable with fines ranging from 6,001 euros to one million euros.
Fines up to one million euros for Tramuntana graffiti
Constructors are building a 4mtr high sound barrier 200 mtrs long by the motorway near Bendinat. They are painting it green to blend in with the trees behind, very nice it is too. Except for the fact that the graffiti low life have moved in and are defacing it, as it is being built and nobody gives a monkeys. ???