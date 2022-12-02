The on-going dispute over the demolition of the Hotel Formentor has made it to The Times. The broadsheet dedicates a substantial space on its website to the stort.

"An elegant 1920s hotel that stood in a spectacular corner of Mallorca and was beloved of Winston Churchill, royalty, writers and international stars is being demolished illegally, opposition groups allege," the newspaper reports.

A war of words has broken out over the demolition of the hotel which is being widely reformed by its new Canadian owners. It is due to re-open again in 2024 once all the reformation work has taken place but there have been calls for the project to be abandoned.

The Hotel Formentor was one of Mallorca´s first luxury hotels.