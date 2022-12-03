The average temperature in November was two degrees higher than normal, according to the Palma Met Office, who described the month as "warm."

In some ways it was a month of different weather; the first two weeks were warm then the winter arrived and even snow fell two weeks ago in mountain areas.

This year will go down on record as one of the hottest since records started with a maximum temperature of 44 degrees Centigrade being registered in the summer. The minimum temperatures have also been far higher than normal.

For December the Met Office is forecasting rain, cloud and relatively low temperatures. At the moment no snow is being forecast for Christmas Day.