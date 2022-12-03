Spain is launching a major drive to attract talented Britons, many of whom decided not to move to Spain because of the additional paperwork as a result of Brexit. This is one of the reasons why Spain will be launching the so-called Nomad Visa next month which is aimed to people who work from home for companies outside Spain.
Spain wants talented Britons
Spain launches Nomad visa to attract Britons after Brexit
