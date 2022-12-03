A 23-year-old driver was seriously injured on Saturday morning following a crash on the old Sineu road in Palma.
Around 7am, the driver lost control of the car and crashed into a traffic island. A cyclist witnessed what happened and contacted the Palma Fire Brigade. He told the fire brigade that the car "had gone flying" and had ended up on its roof.
A passenger was able to get out of the car, but the driver was trapped. The fire brigade freed him and he was rushed to Son Espases Hospital.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.