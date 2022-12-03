A 23-year-old driver was seriously injured on Saturday morning following a crash on the old Sineu road in Palma.

Around 7am, the driver lost control of the car and crashed into a traffic island. A cyclist witnessed what happened and contacted the Palma Fire Brigade. He told the fire brigade that the car "had gone flying" and had ended up on its roof.

A passenger was able to get out of the car, but the driver was trapped. The fire brigade freed him and he was rushed to Son Espases Hospital.