The Guardia Civil are continuing the search for 45-year-old Luis Pascual Paules, who had an accident while hiking on Monday.

He disappeared not far from the Raixa finca in Bunyola. He was on his own on what was a cold and rainy day. He contacted the 112 emergency service to say that he had had a fall and that he lived in Palmanyola. There were GPS locations before communication with his phone was lost.

A jacket belonging to him was found by Guardia Civil and Mallorca Fire Brigade mountain rescue units; this was on Tuesday.

Drones with thermal cameras are now being used.