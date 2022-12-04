In 2021, the Balearics had the highest rate of express court cases for the eviction of squatters in the country. There were 13.9 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Second was Catalonia with 12 and third was Castile-La Mancha with 11.2. Spain's General Council of Economists of Spain points to the "great growth" in this type of procedure over recent years. There were 3,479 cases in 2021, with the highest so far having been 4,017 in 2019. In the Balearics in 2021, there were 170 such legal proceedings, Catalonia having topped the list in absolute terms with 930.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.