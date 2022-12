The British Trade Union Congress paid for a three day visit to Spain by three Labour Members of Parliament which cost 7,000 pounds, according to report in the Daily Mail.

Jonathan Ashworth, the party’s health spokesman, and transport and employment spokesmen, Louise Haigh and Justin Madders, were on the three-day junket. Its purpose was to ‘meet members of the Spanish government to discuss employment rights and trade union reforms’, according to the newspaper.

A Labour spokesman said: ‘These members of the Shadow Cabinet... met with the Spanish government discussing their plans for government and measures to tackle inequality.’

A TUC spokesman said that the delegation had focused on workers’ rights.

Earlier this summer Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer enjoyed a holiday with his family in Soller.