The Balearic Director General of Tourism, Rosana Morillo, will be the new Secretary of State for Tourism, replacing Fernando Valdés. Her official appointment will be ratified by the Council of Ministers next week.

Morillo holds a degree in Mathematics from the Complutense University of Madrid and the University College of Dublin, with executive training at Esade. Among other jobs, Morillo, who has 23 years of work experience in the tourism sector as head of projects and organisation at Barceló Hotels & Resorts, has worked at the strategic consultancy Société Générale Corporte & Investment Banking in France. She has also worked as project manager at Jobpartners (London), as corporate director of consultancy at Meta4, working both in Madrid and in Mexico.

Since August 2019 she has been the Balearic Director General of Tourism. During this time she has coordinated the work of the Balearic Ministry for Tourism with the Balearic tourism sector, where she has stood out for her openness to dialogue.

This is the fourth time that the Balearics have had a Secretary of State for Tourism in Madrid.

The first to do so was Joan Mesquida, in 2008, with Miguel Sebastián as minister.

He was then appointed Secretary General for Tourism at the end of the legislature.

When the PP were in government, Isabel Borrego was appointed in 2011 with José Manuel Soria as minister. In 2018, Bel Oliver was appointed with Reyes Maroto as minister.