The one-time bank branch on the Avda. Sant Ferran in Palma has once again been the focus of police action against squatters who are occupying the premises.

At 2.20 on Sunday morning, the National Police went to the squat. Officers were responding to calls from residents who said that squatters were attempting to steal from trunks on motorcycles.

When the police arrived, the squatters took refuge inside the bank branch. The police told them to come out. One did. He was armed with a machete and an iron bar. He was quickly restrained and then arrested.