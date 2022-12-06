The Guardia Civil are investigating what has been described as a "brutal attack" on a bus driver in Consell on Saturday night. The UGT union explains that the incident occurred when a passenger claimed that the driver hadn't stopped long enough to allow his son on to the bus. This passenger then attacked the driver, as did the son.

The union has condemned this "brutal assault" and has called on bus companies and public administrations to improve bus driver safety, especially on the "most troublesome" routes; this particular one was Alaro to Consell.

The UGT stresses that "no kind of violence" can be permitted and insists that preventive measures are necessary so that working environments are "safe".