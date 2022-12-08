An 18-year-old boy died in Son Espases Hospital on Thursday morning after he was run over on Wednesday evening.

He was with brother, aged 16, when they were both run over on the Algaida-Llucmajor road near to Randa. The 16-year-old is in a stable condition and his life is not at risk.

The incident occurred shortly after 8pm on Wednesday on a narrow section of the road with low visibility. The brothers were walking along the side of the road when they were hit by a car. The driver didn't stop.

Other drivers did stop. The Guardia Civil, Algaida police and medics were soon at the scene. Some time later, a man went to the Llucmajor Guardia Civil headquarters and said that he was the driver of the vehicle. He stated that as the road was dimly lit, narrow and with no visibility, he didn't notice the pedestrians.

Officers are seeking to clarify whether he was the driver or is someone else taking the blame for a driver who was under the influence of alcohol.