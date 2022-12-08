Spain coach Luis Enrique has left his job after the country's elimination in the last-16 at the World Cup, the Spanish football federation said on Twitter this morning.
Spain were beaten on penalties by Morocco after a goalless draw on Tuesday in an upset result after failing to turn their dominance in the game into a victory.
Adios Luis, Spain coach departs
Take the blame for Morroco defeat
Spain coach Luis Enrique has left his job after the country's elimination in the last-16 at the World Cup, the Spanish football federation said on Twitter this morning.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.