Find out where the main markets are in Palma city centre and where you can pick up some great Christmas gifts.
You can see the lights illuminated in Palma until 10 pm on Monday to Friday until the 6th of January, and until midnight at the weekends. The lights will remain illuminated until 6 am on Christmas Eve, New Year's Eve, and on the night of the Three Kings Parade on the 5th of January.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.