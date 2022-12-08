A 46-year-old Mallorcan man has been ordered to prison without bail, charged with reckless homicide and failure to comply with a duty to give assistance in connection with what proved to be a fatal accident on the Algaida-Llucmajor road on Wednesday evening.

He appeared in court in Palma shortly after noon on Thursday, having turned himself in at the Guardia Ciivil headquarters in Llucmajor not long after the accident. He was initially arrested for causing injury and failure to give assistance, but the charge was changed to reckless homicide following the death in Son Espases Hospital of one of two brothers he ran over. He tested negative for both alcohol and drugs.

It has been clarified that the boy who lost his life was 17 and not 18; he was just a few days short of his 18th birthday.