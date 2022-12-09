A 54-year-old Belgian, Rosario B., was a friend of Catherine Lobé, the ex-wife of DJ/producer David Guetta. He was also a trusted employee of the couple who had a copy of the keys to an apartment in Ibiza, which was where Catherine Lobé stayed when she went to the island. The apartment is owned by the former French football international and Real Madrid player and coach Zinedine Zidane.
Ten-year sentences sought for theft from David Guetta's ex-wife
540,000 euros of valuables and cash
Also in News
- You no longer have to remove liquids, electronic device from your hand luggage at Palma airport
- Palma town hall cannot stop demolition of beach restaurant, say environmentalists
- A tour of festive Palma
- Prison for driver responsible for the death of a teenager on the Algaida road
- Turkey set to knock the stuffing out of Mallorca this year
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.