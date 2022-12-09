Palma town hall is studying a bylaw change that will address the problem of takeaway container litter. The environment councillor and president of the Emaya municipal services agency, Ramon Perpinyà, says that talks are currently being held with businesses and that one option is that fast-food restaurants use returnable containers. An amount would be charged to customers and repaid when the container is returned.
Palma studying returnable containers for fast-food takeaway
Restaurants have to assume responsibility
Also in News
- You no longer have to remove liquids, electronic device from your hand luggage at Palma airport
- Palma town hall cannot stop demolition of beach restaurant, say environmentalists
- A tour of festive Palma
- Prison for driver responsible for the death of a teenager on the Algaida road
- Turkey set to knock the stuffing out of Mallorca this year
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.