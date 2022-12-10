Overnight Wednesday into Thursday this week, seven dogs were stolen from the Son Reus animal centre in Palma.

These dogs were among twelve that had been removed from an illegal kennel that was next to a drugs sales point in the Son Banya shanty town. The dogs were discovered during the recent demolition of nine dwellings in Son Banya. Eight of them were classified as dangerous breeds. From their chips, police were able to verify that two had been stolen.

The security guard at the compound told the National Police that everything had been in order when he finished work on Wednesday. He had not observed anything strange. When he went to work on Thursday, he realised that the seven dogs were missing.

The police have taken fingerprints and are checking security cameras. The suspicion is that the dogs were taken by people from Son Banya.