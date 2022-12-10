Mallorca continues to establish itself as a filming destination. Much of the interest this year has centred on The Crown, and 2023 will start with filming for a new American series, Lioness.

American actress Jill Wagner and filmmaker Taylor Sheridan have created the series for the Paramount Network. It tells the story of a young marine recruited by the CIA to befriend the daughter of a terrorist group in order to bring down the organisation from within.

Among the cast for the series will be Britney Spears´ husband Sam Asghari, the Iranian-American model, actor, and fitness trainer. He has appeared on the television shows Black Monday, Hacks, The Family Business, and in several music videos.

Asghari first met Britney Spears, who is 13 years his senior, when she selected him to appear in her 2016 music video for "Slumber Party."

The two got engaged in September 2021. Asghari and Spears married June 9, 2022, at Spears' California home.

Filming in Mallorca will start in early January and continue until the end of February with the collaboration of Palma Pictures and SurFilms. There will be various locations on the island, which will benefit from 12,000 overnight stays.