The Spanish Association of Airlines have slammed the need to wear a face mask on planes travelling to Spain. "We are the only country in Europe and one of the few in the world which has this requirement," the association said in a statement issued this morning.

Furthermore the airline association says that it is affecting tourism. "What is absolutely ridiculous is that on a 12 hour flight travelling to Spain you only need to wear a mask for the last hour because you are overflying Spanish territory..."

Spain has a requirement that face masks must be worn on all public transport including buses and planes. Despite hopes that the ruling would soon be scrapped it continue to be in force.

Other countries across Europe have ended the face mask requirement. Spain says that it has listened to the experts but the Airline Association says that it doesn´t understand why similar experts in other countries have called for the end of face masks.