Extra police will be on duty this afternoon in Mallorca when Morocco face Portugal in the quarter-finals of the World Cup. The police have identified two possible flashpoints, Son Gotleu in Palma and Manacor. Both areas have large numbers of Moroccan residents.

A special police operation was mounted on Tuesday when Spain played Morocco but there were no incidents despite hundreds of Moroccan fans coming out on to the streets to celebrate their victory.

Even people with little interest in the sport joined the street celebrations that have followed Morocco's progress through the tournament.

"I'm not usually a football fan and I know we have lots of economic problems in the country. But I think this is a special moment to celebrate," said Abdellah Belhaj, a retired man in Rabat.