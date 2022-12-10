Imagine you are standing on your terrace and then you notice that your parked car has been engulfed in water from a burst pipe. This is exactly what happened in Pont d'Inca this morning with residents blaming building working on a nearby building project as the most likely cause.
That sinking feeling...44 parked cars are hit as water pipe bursts
Enormous damage to vehicles
