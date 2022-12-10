Imagine you are standing on your terrace and then you notice that your parked car has been engulfed in water from a burst pipe. This is exactly what happened in Pont d'Inca this morning with residents blaming building working on a nearby building project as the most likely cause.

In total 44 vehicles, all parked in an apartment complex car park, were left half submerged by the burst pipe with sent thousands of litres of water into the parking area.

Residents looked on in horror until the fire brigade and water board arrived. The damage to the vehicles is believed to be enormous.