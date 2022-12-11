It is thought unlikely that Mery Perelló will travel to Australia with the baby. | Efe
Palma11/12/2022 11:41
Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's baby son was two months old on December 8. It is thought that he could be baptised before Nadal heads to Australia for a team competition that will start on December 29 and conclude on January 8. The Australian Open begins on January 16. If Nadal gets to the final, this will mean that he will have been away from Mallorca for a month.
