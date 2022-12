The Balearic High Court has ordered a luxury villas company to pay 25,000 euros compensation to an employee whose dog stayed with her in one of the villas.

The company offered a bonus of a one-night stay in a villa. It has a strict no-pets policy, but the worker took her dog with her. The company might never have realised this, had it not been for the fact that she uploaded photos of herself in the villa to Facebook - with her dog. When the company saw the images, she was dismissed.

The matter ended up at the high court, which accepted that there had been a breach of company policy, albeit outside of working hours, but was not of the view that this justified the "maximum penalty" - the sack.