Spain has been giving further details about its new Nomad visa aimed at non-European Union workers (Britons included). Not only will they get tax incentives and able to live in Spain for up to five years with their families they will also be allowed to travel across Europe without a Visa.

The new Visa will launch in the New Year and it is principally aimed at highly skilled workers who have an income in excess of 2,000 euros. They will pay a lower rate of tax and they must work for a company which is registered outside Spain. The Visa will be attractive for British workers who have not moved to Spain because of the Brexit paper mountain.

Many countries have introduced similar Visas over recent months but Spain, with its easy way of life, should prove exceptionally attractive as a place to live and work.