As a result of the agreement that was signed between the UK and Spain in 2019, all UK nationals who have been resident here for three years are entitled to vote in the Spanish municipal elections on 28 May 2023. But you must make sure you have done the following first:

- be registered on the padrón municipal where you live and

- confirm your registration on the electoral roll (censo electoral) within the dates set by the electoral authorities before each election.

If you are not already on the padrón or are not sure if it is up to date, you should register or check your status as soon as possible.