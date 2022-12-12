Travel on Palma EMT buses will be free to the city's residents in 2023. The only requirement will be to have a citizen's card.

Funding for this is coming from the Spanish government - 20 million euros out of a total of 43 million euros for public transport in the Balearics next year. The regional minister for mobility, Josep Marí, said on Monday that this is part of the "social shield" to soften the impact of inflation.

For EMT, this will represent a loss by comparison with this year. By the end of 2022, income from passengers using the citizen's card will be around 25.5 million euros. Total revenue for the bus service in 2022 is expected to be 36.5 million euros.

Holders of the Tarjeta Intermodal who aren't residents of Palma will also be able to travel free on Palma buses.