Despite the war of words over its demolition and later reconstruction the new look Hotel Formentor is starting to take shape and it appears likely that it will reopen as one of Mallorca´s leading five star hotels in 2024.

Environmentalists and some political groups slammed the demolition of the main hotel building, which dates from the 1920s, and called for building work to be stopped at once. A small army of builders are working around the clock and great progress has been made. The new building is almost a carbon copy of the old one but obviously with greater facilities.

The Hotel Formentor is now owned by the Four Seasons Group.