Did you notice the increase in temperature this morning when leaving home? Yes, the temperatures rose this morning in Mallorca, where the minimum recorded was 13 degrees in Alfabia. In different parts of Mallorca, weather stations have recorded throughout the night temperatures of more than 20 degrees. Until tomorrow there will be higher temperatures for this time of the year, with the minimum temperature being in some cases 10 degrees higher than usual.

Despite the high temperatures the unsettled weather is expected to continue throughout the week. It has already been one of the hottest years on record with a maximum temperature of 44 degrees Centigrade being registered last summer.