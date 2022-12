Supporting the Ineos cycling and sailing teams in Mallorca is one of their very own vehicles the Ineos Grenadier which is the brainchild of one of Britain´s richest men, Sir Jim Ratcliffe. The vehicle is named after Ratcliffe's favourite pub, The Grenadier, in Belgravia, London, where the initial idea was considered, and where a promotional presentation was shown.

The Grenadier was designed to be a modern replacement of the original Land Rover Defender, with boxy bodywork, a steel ladder chassis, beam axles with long-travel progressive-rate coil spring suspension (front and rear), and powered by BMW six-cylinder internal combustion engines.

Production started in July 2022 at Ineos Automotive plant in Hambach, France. In October 2022, the Ineos Grenadier went into production, with the first deliveries set for December.

At the moment the Ineos Cycling team, formerly Team Sky, are training in the north of the island while at Porto Pi, the Ineos America´s Cup sailing team, have set-up a base.