Victoria Federica, the daughter of Princess Elena of Spain and King Felipe´s niece loves Mallorca from head to foot. She has tattooed the image of the island on Mallorca on her foot to underline her love for the island.

Victoria has been holidaying on Mallorca since she was a child alongside her mother. The Spanish rotal family usually spend their summer holidays at the Marivent royal palace in Cala Major.