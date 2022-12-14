Will Mallorca have a white Christmas? Aa the moment it is more looking like a tropical one!

Mallorca is experiencing another wave of tropical nights with Christmas just around the corner with storm Efraín is causing temperatures, especially at night, to be much higher than usual for this time of year.

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics has reported that in the early hours of Monday to Tuesday the temperatures did not drop below 21º in Pollensa and 20º in Banyalbufar, Port de Sóller, Palma Portopí and Son Bonet airport.

These are considered tropical nights, because the temperature did not drop below 20º.

This phenomenon is common during the summer, but not at the end of autumn (winter begins next week).

IB3 TV meteorologist Miquel Salamanca pointed out that “in 2022 we have had tropical nights in May, June, July, August, September, October and November and now also in December. This has never happened before since records began.”

“At night, it is warmer than during the day”, concluded Salamanca.