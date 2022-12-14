Temperatures are much higher than normal for this time of year in Mallorca. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma14/12/2022 13:06
Will Mallorca have a white Christmas? Aa the moment it is more looking like a tropical one!
Mallorca is experiencing another wave of tropical nights with Christmas just around the corner with storm Efraín is causing temperatures, especially at night, to be much higher than usual for this time of year.
