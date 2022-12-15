The National Police have arrested a 32-year-old man for delivering cocaine on a daily basis using an electric scooter in Palma.

The arrested man is a 32-year-old Senegalese national.

The investigation lasted months, according to the Superior Police Headquarters today.

The agents managed to intercept the trafficker on his scooter just as he was about to make a drug delivery in Soledat.

The suspect, according to the police, was riding through the streets of various neighbourhoods of Palma to supply various points of sale with adulterated cocaine.

At the time of his arrest, he was carrying the drugs hidden in his genitals.

The police carried out a search of his home and seized various substances such as caffeine, lidocaine, a precision scale, cocaine and cash.

The man was arrested on suspicion of an offence against public health.