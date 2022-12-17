On Friday, a 29-year-old woman driver who killed a motorcyclist while under the influence of alcohol accepted a three-year sentence. But she will not go to prison.

On February 16, 2019, she was driving an Opel Astra on C. Alfons el Magnànim in Palma heading towards the Soller road. She jumped a red light and was in the wrong lane when she collided with the motorcycle. The 40-year-old rider died in hospital three days later.

At the original trial, which was by jury, her lawyer asked for psychological damage that she had suffered as a result of the incident to be taken into account as mitigation. But this was not presented to the jury. The lawyer appealed and the matter was sent to the Balearic High Court, which ordered a retrial.

This was on Friday at the Provincial Court. The sentence stood but will not be served. The woman has apologised to the family of the deceased.