Santa should pack his swimming trunks! The long range weather forecast for Christmas in Mallorca predicts sun rather than snow and there is no possibility of a white Christmas! The Met Office is forecasting a top temperature of 19 degrees Centigrade for Christmas Day so your festive lunch on the terrace could be the order of the day.

Infact, brilliant sunshine is being forecast for Christmas Eve and Boxing Day with a minimum temperature of 14 degrees Centigrade. This year has already gone down as one of the hottest on record and it will be warm even at Christmas.

Some snow did fall on the island last month, high in the mountains, but far less than usual. The good weather could mean that some families may have to rethink their Christmas menu.

The weather forecast for this weekend is also relatively good.