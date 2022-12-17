The Sani/Ikos luxury accommodation chain have that their new Ikos Porto Petro in Majorca, Spain, will open to guests on June 16, 2023. It will boast 319 luxurious rooms, suites and bungalows, before expanding further as of 2024.

The resort has the following:

Luxurious spaces with floor-to-ceiling windows enjoy incredible views across the lush green landscape and the Mediterranean, while clean, chic décor enhances the feeling of serenity.

With five à la carte restaurants, a brand-new international Food Hall concept, and menus created by Michelin star chefs; every meal is a real occasion.

Relax with a choice of five heated indoor and outdoor pools and the unique Ikos Porto Petro coves.