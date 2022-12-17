The Sani/Ikos luxury accommodation chain have that their new Ikos Porto Petro in Majorca, Spain, will open to guests on June 16, 2023. It will boast 319 luxurious rooms, suites and bungalows, before expanding further as of 2024.
