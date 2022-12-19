A U.S. Navy supply ship with more than 200 sailors on board will be spending Christmas in the port of Palma. The supply ship USNS Arctic will be arriving in the port of Palma over the next few days.

Arctic has the speed to keep up with the carrier strike groups. She rapidly replenishes Navy task forces and can carry more than 177,000 barrels of oil; 2,150 tons of ammunition; 500 tons of dry stores; and 250 tons of refrigerated stores. She receives petroleum products, ammunition, and stores from shuttle ships and redistributes these items simultaneously to carrier strike group ships. This reduces the vulnerability of serviced ships by reducing alongside time.

USNS Arctic's refueling rigs can pump fuel at a rate of 3,000 US gallons (11 m3) per minute.