The Partido Popular (PP) has presented 14 allegations against the tram project for Palma, in which it argues that it should be halted due to the lack of feasibility studies and technical reports to back it up.

The president of the PP in Palma, Jaime Martínez, has pointed out that it is not only this party that is against this project, given that “Hila, the Federation of Neighbours, the Historical Centre Commission and the architects do not like the project either”.

Martínez also criticised the lack of coordination between administrations and ruled out that this project will solve Palma’s transport problems.

“The tram will make little or no difference to the city’s traffic problems. 4,000 parking spaces will be lost without a solution, trees will be cut down, most of which date back to before 1940, and the single platform sections will cause areas like El Molinar to collapse,” he said today.

Martínez pointed out that the priority for the City Council should be to improve the service offered by the EMT public bus service and to electrify 100% of the fleet.