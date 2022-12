On Monday afternoon, Selva police found the bodies of a British couple at their finca between Selva and Mancor de la Vall. They have been identified as Sharon G, 56, and Michael A, 62.

The couple's son, who lives in the UK, had been trying to call them without getting a response.

He contacted the person who helps look after the finca and informed him that he had been trying to get in touch with his parents, as he usually did. This person went to the finca and saw the bodies. One was in a chair, the other on a bed.

Shortly after 4pm, he called the 112 emergency number. Selva police were the first to go to the scene. The Guardia Civil have since taken charge of the case. The indications are that the couple died as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning from a butane gas cylinder. Firefighters from the Inca station have confirmed that there was a smell of gas in the area. The butane was for a stove with a chimney.