On Tuesday afternoon, the owners of the one-time bank branch on Avda. Sant Ferran in Palma brought in a company to block all access it. For months, it has been occupied by squatters and has been the source of constant trouble. Noise, violent incidents, drug dealing have made neighbours' lives a misery.

Related news Arrests after street battle by Palma bank branch squat National and Palma Police ensured that there was no one inside the premises and then stood guard as an anti-squatter armoured door was installed at the main entrance.