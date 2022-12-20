On Tuesday afternoon, the owners of the one-time bank branch on Avda. Sant Ferran in Palma brought in a company to block all access it. For months, it has been occupied by squatters and has been the source of constant trouble. Noise, violent incidents, drug dealing have made neighbours' lives a misery.
1 comment
While I have all kinds of objections to the current version of "squatters rights", I'm not only relieved that something can be done about it, but I find it rather amusing that they've taken over former bank branches.