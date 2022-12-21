Fornalutx, one of Spain's "prettiest" villages, but not on the UN list. | Archive
Palma21/12/2022 09:42
The UN World Tourism Organization has named its 32 "best villages for tourism" 2022. Selected from 136 candidate countries, the 32 are from 18 of these countries, which were invited to propose a maximum of three villages. Spain put forward three, none of them in Mallorca or the Balearics, and all three are included in the list of 32 - Alquézar in the Huesca province of Aragon, Guadalupe in Cáceres province, Extremadura, and Rupit in the Barcelona province.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.