The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) has forecast a warm winter for the Balearics, with mild temperatures and normal rainfall according to María José Guerrero today.

Winter begins tonight at 22:48 and will last until 20 March.

Normally, the average temperature in winter is 11ºC but this year temperatures will be slightly higher.

The forecast is for temperatures to fall over the course of the first quarter and then rise at the beginning of February.

In terms of rainfall, the normal winter average of 130 l/m2 is forecast.

As far as Christmas is concerned, stable weather will prevail until Tuesday 27 with mild temperatures and no rain.

Highs will be between 18 and 21 degrees Celsius and lows between 8 and 12 degrees Celsius.

From the 28th onwards, temperatures will drop slightly with a few showers.

As far as the end of this year is concerned, 2022 will most likely end as the warmest year on record in the Balearics.

Autumn has been the warmest on record with an average temperature of 20.6 degrees - 2.3 degrees higher than usual.

On all the islands it has been extremely warm, with average values of 22.8 degrees in Formentera, 21 degrees in Ibiza, 20.8 degrees in Minorca, and 20.4 in Mallorca.