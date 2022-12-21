Palma Local Police want better working conditions. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma21/12/2022 14:48
The dissatisfaction of the local police force with Palma City Council, which it accuses of “deceit” by failing to fulfill its promise to draw up a work organisation plan, continues to grow, and the force’s unions have called a rally today at the gates of the San Fernando police station, inviting all off-duty officers to attend.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.