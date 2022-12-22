Part of the big Christmas lottery jackpot this morning was won in Arenal. The winning ticket, 5490, is worth 400,000 euros per ticket. Initial estimates suggested that two lucky prize winners had won 800,000 euros bringing some real Christmas cheer to the area.

The Christmas lottery draw is one of the lucrative in world with millions of euros being won every year.

Twenty five years ago the first prize was won in Coll den Rebassa, close to Arenal, which was in the money again today.