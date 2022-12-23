Traditionally people would have to head to Bondi Beach to spend Christmas on the beach, but not this year - maximum temperatures for Christmas Day in Mallorca are due to reach 22ºC if not higher, according to the met. office.
Traditionally people would have to head to Bondi Beach to spend Christmas on the beach, but not this year - maximum temperatures for Christmas Day in Mallorca are due to reach 22ºC if not higher, according to the met. office.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.