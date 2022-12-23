Traditionally people would have to head to Bondi Beach to spend Christmas on the beach, but not this year - maximum temperatures for Christmas Day in Mallorca are due to reach 22ºC if not higher, according to the met. office.

This year is going to end as the hottest since records began in the Balearics and the region is set for a warmer winter than usual.

And it is not just the Balearics where temperatures are much higher than usual, people have already started their Christmas holidays by heading to beaches on the mainland.

But enjoy it while it lasts because it is expected to start getting a bit chilly as we head towards New Year’s Eve.