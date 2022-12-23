The Guardia Civil is investigating and searching for the perpetrator of a shooting that took place late on Thursday in the car park of a supermarket in Sant Jordi, at the roundabout leading to sa Carroca in Ibiza.

According to the Periódico de Ibiza and Formetera, the suspect was armed with a short gun and opened fire on a car with two men in it: a father and his son.

The attacker fired at least two shots, but neither of them hit the victims aged 66 and 24.



The assailant fired from inside his car, a white Volkswagen Golf, and quickly fled at high speed at around 20.00.

At the scene of the incident, there were moments of panic and confusion.

After being alerted to the incident, several Civil Guard patrols rushed to the scene. The Judicial Police are investigating the incident and are keeping several lines of investigation open.

Sources from the investigation pointed out that both the victims and the attacker are of South American origin. Everything points to revenge. The security forces are actively searching for the gunman.