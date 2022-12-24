The body of a shark of between three and four metres in length appeared on Cala Fonoll beach in Puerto Andratx on Friday afternoon. Andratx police sealed off the area and the body was removed by specialists on Saturday morning.
The body of a shark of between three and four metres in length appeared on Cala Fonoll beach in Puerto Andratx on Friday afternoon. Andratx police sealed off the area and the body was removed by specialists on Saturday morning.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.