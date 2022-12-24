Dead shark in Mallorca

The body of a shark of between three and four metres in length appeared on Cala Fonoll beach in Puerto Andratx on Friday afternoon. Andratx police sealed off the area and the body was removed by specialists on Saturday morning.

On Friday, fishermen at the port reported that their nets were attacked by a group of four sharks. It is suspected that the Cala Fonoll shark may have been one of the four.