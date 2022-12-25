Thirty-two years ago, Claudia Schepers came to Mallorca on holiday with her sister and two friends. They stayed in Palmanova and it was there that the 20-year-old Dutch woman met a young Mallorcan man. There was an immediate special connection, which became more than just a holiday romance. They wrote to each other and he went to the Netherlands to see her. But, and as often happens, the distance meant that it was difficult to take the relationship any further.

Claudia moved to Curaçao in the Caribbean, where she has lived for the past 25 years. They lost contact but she couldn't forget him. Letters with his last name were lost as a result of the move to the Caribbean; Claudia can no longer remember it.

Although she has not heard from him for a long time, the connection they had has meant that she has not forgotten him. For the past six years, she has searched social networks and now she has contacted the media in the hope of finding him.