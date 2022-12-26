This morning the Guardia Civil intercepted 18 North African immigrants in a small boat in Mallorcan waters off Ses Salines, in the south of the island.

The group of 18 people, in apparent good health, was detected at around 7.45 a.m., according to the Government Delegation in the Balearics.

The operation involved patrols from the Guardia Civil in Manacor and agents from the Ses Salines local police force.

With this small boat so far this year 159 boats carrying 2,324 immigrants have been detected off the Balearic coast.

The previous one arrived this Sunday, with 20 immigrants of North African and sub-Saharan origin which was intercepted off the Cabrera.

During the whole of 2021, 164 boats carrying 2,402 migrants arrived in the Balearics.